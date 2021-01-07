A peek at China Mobile Limited (CHL): Who has invested in It?

China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) is -2.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.56 and a high of $44.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75% off its average median price target of $45.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.62% off the consensus price target high of $51.61 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 10.41% higher than the price target low of $29.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.00, the stock is -8.75% and -13.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing -6.29% at the moment leaves the stock -24.20% off its SMA200. CHL registered -32.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.96.

The stock witnessed a -6.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.17%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) has around 451000 employees, a market worth around $112.59B and $114.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.97 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.09% and -42.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Mobile Limited (CHL) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Mobile Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in China Mobile Limited (CHL), with 40.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 1.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.10B, and float is at 4.10B with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 1.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 10.5 million shares valued at $337.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.73% of the CHL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 10.18 million shares valued at $327.38 million to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harding Loevner LLC which holds 9.65 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $310.22 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.25% of the shares totaling 7.83 million with a market value of $251.84 million.

China Mobile Limited (CHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) that is trading -26.79% down over the past 12 months. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) is -32.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.61% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.