A peek at Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who has invested in It?

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is -7.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $11.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -94.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.74, the stock is -4.71% and 15.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock 43.56% off its SMA200. INFN registered 22.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a 10.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.36%, and is -8.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3261 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 85.44. Profit margin for the company is -19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.67% and -15.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $356.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Infinera Corporation (INFN), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 92.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.59M, and float is at 188.20M with Short Float at 14.23%. Institutions hold 90.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 28.11 million shares valued at $173.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the INFN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 25.18 million shares valued at $155.08 million to account for 13.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.41 million shares representing 8.22% and valued at over $94.91 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 11.66 million with a market value of $71.81 million.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Infinera Corporation (INFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wegleitner Mark A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wegleitner Mark A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Infinera Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Welch David F (Director) sold a total of 276,842 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.14 per share for $2.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the INFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Welch David F (Director) disposed off 50,451 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 16,993 shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN).

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading 2.05% up over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is 56.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.59% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.96.