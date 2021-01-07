American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) makes -0.90% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $32.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.05% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.4% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.58, the stock is 0.09% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 8.47% off its SMA200. AMH registered 11.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.68.

The stock witnessed a 2.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.84%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1324 employees, a market worth around $9.33B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 109.96 and Fwd P/E is 131.47. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.03% and -7.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $302.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 259.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

459 institutions hold shares in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), with 44.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.21% while institutional investors hold 103.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 308.08M, and float is at 270.78M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 88.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.33 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the AMH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 23.42 million shares valued at $666.91 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.42 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $581.49 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.77% of the shares totaling 18.23 million with a market value of $519.09 million.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORRIGAN JACK E, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that CORRIGAN JACK E sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $30.22 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that CORRIGAN JACK E (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $30.01 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Smith Bryan (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $30.01 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 73,857 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -20.69% down over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is -29.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.47% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.