At Home Group Inc. (HOME) picks momentum as shares rise 7.52%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $23.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOME stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 7.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.59, the stock is 4.62% and -1.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 47.30% off its SMA200. HOME registered 202.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.92.

The stock witnessed a -3.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.14%, and is 7.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) has around 6289 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $1.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is -28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1282.50% and -30.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

At Home Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $499.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -558.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.60% in year-over-year returns.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in At Home Group Inc. (HOME), with 534.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 90.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.51M, and float is at 64.27M with Short Float at 16.30%. Institutions hold 90.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.43 million shares valued at $155.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.10% of the HOME Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 million shares valued at $62.63 million to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.01 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $59.63 million, while FIL LTD holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $38.2 million.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AEA Management (Cayman) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AEA Management (Cayman) Ltd sold 10,536,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $16.93 per share for a total of $178.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

At Home Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that AEA INVESTORS LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,536,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $16.93 per share for $178.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HOME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Bracken Laura L. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,222 shares at an average price of $22.14 for $71335.0. The insider now directly holds 896 shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is trading 120.00% up over the past 12 months. Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is 1258.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.33% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.