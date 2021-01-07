BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 72.72% Upside

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) is 3.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.95 and a high of $71.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.51% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.72% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.79% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.74, the stock is -1.38% and -2.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -8.63% at the moment leaves the stock 7.21% off its SMA200. BTAI registered 197.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.28.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.05%, and is -5.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 299.50% and -33.23% from its 52-week high.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.95.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), with 9.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.80% while institutional investors hold 89.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.05M, and float is at 14.67M with Short Float at 21.74%. Institutions hold 53.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.93 million shares valued at $83.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.91% of the BTAI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 1.29 million shares valued at $56.1 million to account for 5.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artemis Investment Management LLP which holds 1.0 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $43.43 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $37.77 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neill Vincent, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that O’Neill Vincent sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $51.45 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.