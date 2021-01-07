Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) stock Surged by 1.97% yesterday

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is 2.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.02 and a high of $78.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $74.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.76% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.79% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.24, the stock is 3.00% and 16.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 72.92% off its SMA200. CZR registered 28.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.94.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.62%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $15.75B and $2.57B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1166.45% and -2.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.76 with sales reaching $1.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 75.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 206.40% in year-over-year returns.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

444 institutions hold shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), with 9.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.76% while institutional investors hold 96.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.28M, and float is at 199.41M with Short Float at 5.88%. Institutions hold 91.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.16 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.75% of the CZR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.64 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.15 million shares representing 10.18% and valued at over $961.16 million, while Capital World Investors holds 6.70% of the shares totaling 11.28 million with a market value of $632.42 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KORNSTEIN DON R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KORNSTEIN DON R sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $77.25 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22721.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that KORNSTEIN DON R (Director) sold a total of 9,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $73.47 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24221.0 shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Quatmann Edmund L Jr (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $71.34 for $3.57 million. The insider now directly holds 43,601 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR).