Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) is -5.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLRB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is -9.86% and 21.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 39.24% off its SMA200. CLRB registered -19.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8603 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4201.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.35%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 95.05% and -40.84% from its 52-week high.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), with 3.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.66% while institutional investors hold 27.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.33M, and float is at 23.54M with Short Float at 11.23%. Institutions hold 24.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.36 million shares valued at $1.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.01% of the CLRB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 0.92 million shares valued at $1.14 million to account for 3.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.44 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $0.55 million, while FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 0.75% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Longcor Jarrod, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Longcor Jarrod bought 29,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $40001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that CARUSO JAMES V (President and CEO) bought a total of 37,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $1.35 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81301.0 shares of the CLRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Elefant Dov (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,407 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $9999.0. The insider now directly holds 11,755 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB).