CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) turns bullish with gain of 1.54 points

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is 3.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.73 and a high of $46.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The CF stock was last observed hovering at around $38.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.89% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -33.57% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.07, the stock is 5.35% and 17.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 29.52% off its SMA200. CF registered -12.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.26.

The stock witnessed a 5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.09%, and is 7.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $8.41B and $4.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.36 and Fwd P/E is 29.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.09% and -13.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.60% in year-over-year returns.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Top Institutional Holders

682 institutions hold shares in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 94.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 213.90M, and float is at 212.81M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 94.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.22 million shares valued at $743.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.32% of the CF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 21.37 million shares valued at $656.14 million to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.63 million shares representing 9.18% and valued at over $602.89 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 10.62 million with a market value of $326.09 million.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by White Celso L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that White Celso L. bought 815 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $38.03 per share for a total of $31000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11191.0 shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Hopkins David P (Managing Director CF Fert. UK) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $32.91 per share for $62532.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15200.0 shares of the CF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Hopkins David P (Managing Director CF Fert. UK) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $29.37 for $58748.0. The insider now directly holds 15,200 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 98.98% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.62% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.