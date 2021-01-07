Check out this: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is on the verge of a huge rally

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is -8.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.22 and a high of $179.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARE stock was last observed hovering at around $170.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.34% off its average median price target of $186.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.92% off the consensus price target high of $196.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.06% higher than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.25, the stock is -6.20% and -1.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.46% off its SMA200. ARE registered 4.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $166.11.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.12%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $21.64B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.58 and Fwd P/E is 61.63. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.47% and -9.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $359.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Top Institutional Holders

848 institutions hold shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 97.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.94M, and float is at 133.26M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 96.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.61 million shares valued at $3.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.53% of the ARE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.22 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.06 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $1.13 billion, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 6.62 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moglia Peter M, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Moglia Peter M sold 6,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $163.16 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that MARCUS JOEL S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $172.45 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the ARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Cunningham John H (EVP – Regional Market Director) disposed off 7,750 shares at an average price of $172.00 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 38,449 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading -9.10% down over the past 12 months. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is -44.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.34% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.