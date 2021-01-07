Cigna Corporation (CI) turns bullish with gain of 6.0 points

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is 0.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.50 and a high of $224.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $203.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.0% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.2% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 6.09% higher than the price target low of $223.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $209.43, the stock is 2.04% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 12.30% off its SMA200. CI registered 0.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $207.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $186.41.

The stock witnessed a -3.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.56%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Cigna Corporation (CI) has around 73700 employees, a market worth around $74.16B and $156.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.68 and Fwd P/E is 10.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.73% and -6.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Cigna Corporation (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cigna Corporation (CI) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cigna Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.66 with sales reaching $39.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Top Institutional Holders

1,535 institutions hold shares in Cigna Corporation (CI), with 5.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.51% while institutional investors hold 92.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 364.43M, and float is at 355.81M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 91.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.76 million shares valued at $5.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the CI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.54 million shares valued at $4.83 billion to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 27.6 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $4.68 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 19.5 million with a market value of $3.3 billion.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Cigna Corporation (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C, the company’s CEO Evernorth. SEC filings show that WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C sold 3,849 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $202.63 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29083.0 shares.

Cigna Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that MURABITO JOHN M (EVP, HR & Services) sold a total of 13,986 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $203.31 per share for $2.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42093.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Sadler Jason D (Pres., International Markets) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $220.00 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 27,482 shares of Cigna Corporation (CI).