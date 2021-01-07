Dissecting Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) is -3.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $88.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The NET stock was last observed hovering at around $75.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.87% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.46% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -144.23% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.27, the stock is -9.34% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 68.20% off its SMA200. NET registered 314.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.43.

The stock witnessed a -5.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.50%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has around 1697 employees, a market worth around $22.97B and $389.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.84% and -17.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.80%).

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $118.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in Cloudflare Inc. (NET), with 54.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.89% while institutional investors hold 93.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 301.69M, and float is at 187.72M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 76.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 28.89 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the NET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 27.65 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 11.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Venrock Management V, LLC which holds 25.08 million shares representing 10.72% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 13.18 million with a market value of $541.32 million.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Cloudflare Inc. (NET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prince Matthew, the company’s CEO & Chair of the Board. SEC filings show that Prince Matthew sold 52,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $81.13 per share for a total of $4.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cloudflare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Prince Matthew (CEO & Chair of the Board) sold a total of 52,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $81.08 per share for $4.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Prince Matthew (CEO & Chair of the Board) disposed off 52,385 shares at an average price of $81.52 for $4.27 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET).