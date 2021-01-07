Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) stock Surged by 12.83% yesterday

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) is 0.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBON stock was last observed hovering at around $6.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $6.89, the stock is 42.26% and 14.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing 12.83% at the moment leaves the stock 5.74% off its SMA200. EBON registered a gain of 45.13% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.52.

The stock witnessed a 37.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.14%, and is 17.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.86% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $515.74M and $97.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.42% and -53.89% from its 52-week high.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), with 15.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.69% while institutional investors hold 0.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.41M, and float is at 76.22M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. with over 0.15 million shares valued at $1.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the EBON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 55438.0 shares valued at $0.58 million to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 42252.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 35381.0 with a market value of $0.37 million.