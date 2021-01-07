Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) is -0.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.01 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The RESI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.37% off the consensus price target high of $16.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -19.93% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is -0.02% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 50.63% off its SMA200. RESI registered 28.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.34.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.50%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 0.32% over the month.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $949.87M and $218.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.38% and -1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Front Yard Residential Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $55.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI), with 9.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.42% while institutional investors hold 92.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.75M, and float is at 49.69M with Short Float at 5.48%. Institutions hold 78.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deer Park Road Corp with over 7.68 million shares valued at $67.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.08% of the RESI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.73 million shares valued at $58.8 million to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.67 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $32.06 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $13.53 million.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Deer Park Road Management Comp, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $9.69 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.68 million shares.

Front Yard Residential Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Deer Park Road Management Comp (10% Owner) bought a total of 123,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $9.02 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.53 million shares of the RESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Deer Park Road Management Comp (10% Owner) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $8.40 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 7,408,569 shares of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI).