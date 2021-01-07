Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is 4.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.20 and a high of $114.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $107.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.84% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.31% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -18.92% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $112.97, the stock is 3.32% and 9.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 5.45% at the moment leaves the stock 22.40% off its SMA200. DLTR registered 22.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.12.

The stock witnessed a 0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.39%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 56900 employees, a market worth around $26.51B and $25.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.93 and Fwd P/E is 18.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.66% and -1.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.11 with sales reaching $6.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

980 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 92.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.80M, and float is at 232.04M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 91.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.13 million shares valued at $2.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.68% of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.34 million shares valued at $1.86 billion to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.43 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $952.84 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 10.36 million with a market value of $946.36 million.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Lemuel E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lewis Lemuel E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25614.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $112.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24614.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Witynski Michael A. (President and CEO) disposed off 12,381 shares at an average price of $112.62 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 9,479 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 41.46% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 49.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.74% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.