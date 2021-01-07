Here is a breakdown of the GoPro Inc. (GPRO) stock performance

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is 3.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $9.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -186.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.58, the stock is 0.11% and 13.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 65.76% off its SMA200. GPRO registered 95.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.92.

The stock witnessed a 3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.98%, and is 4.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 926 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 329.00% and -6.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $373.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.30% in year-over-year returns.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in GoPro Inc. (GPRO), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 69.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.41M, and float is at 120.50M with Short Float at 13.08%. Institutions hold 68.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prentice Capital Management, LP with over 11.66 million shares valued at $52.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.57% of the GPRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.38 million shares valued at $51.54 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.71 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $39.45 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.68% of the shares totaling 8.14 million with a market value of $36.88 million.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGEE BRIAN, the company’s EVP, CFO and COO. SEC filings show that MCGEE BRIAN sold 138,507 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Saltman Eve T. (VP, Corp/Bus Dev, GC, Sec) sold a total of 9,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $6.90 per share for $62798.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, MCGEE BRIAN (EVP, CFO and COO) disposed off 10,250 shares at an average price of $6.91 for $70776.0. The insider now directly holds 254,706 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading 106.96% up over the past 12 months. Canon Inc. (CAJ) is -31.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.78% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.