Here is a breakdown of the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) stock performance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is -2.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.30 and a high of $116.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $107.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.96% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.95, the stock is 1.13% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 26.87% off its SMA200. HLT registered -1.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.42.

The stock witnessed a -1.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.88%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 173000 employees, a market worth around $29.66B and $5.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.45. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.68% and -7.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

833 institutions hold shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), with 5.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 103.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.00M, and float is at 272.10M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 101.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 26.38 million shares valued at $2.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.51% of the HLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.33 million shares valued at $2.16 billion to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.44 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 13.36 million with a market value of $1.14 billion.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duffy Michael W. SEC filings show that Duffy Michael W sold 1,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $109.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34714.0 shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Duffy Michael W sold a total of 4,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $111.07 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36504.0 shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Silcock Christopher W disposed off 42,447 shares at an average price of $90.47 for $3.84 million. The insider now directly holds 45,682 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -14.42% down over the past 12 months. Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is -10.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.55% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.