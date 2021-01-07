Here is a breakdown of the Livent Corporation (LTHM) stock performance

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is 10.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $20.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -108.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.80, the stock is 17.57% and 37.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.08 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 125.32% off its SMA200. LTHM registered 139.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 233.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.63.

The stock witnessed a 37.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.14%, and is 16.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $284.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 123.81. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 426.58% and 1.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livent Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $82.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 109.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.30M, and float is at 145.21M with Short Float at 19.01%. Institutions hold 109.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.75 million shares valued at $204.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the LTHM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 21.9 million shares valued at $196.48 million to account for 14.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.1 million shares representing 10.32% and valued at over $135.41 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 8.04 million with a market value of $72.14 million.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.