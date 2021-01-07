HL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Hecla Mining Company (HL) Now

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is 7.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $7.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $6.97, the stock is 17.67% and 29.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.94 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 58.25% off its SMA200. HL registered 104.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.21.

The stock witnessed a 34.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.84%, and is 13.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1622 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $727.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.01. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 397.86% and -1.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Hecla Mining Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $185.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

340 institutions hold shares in Hecla Mining Company (HL), with 9.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 62.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 529.84M, and float is at 521.45M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 61.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.86 million shares valued at $263.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the HL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.71 million shares valued at $232.21 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.23 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $194.19 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 33.4 million with a market value of $169.65 million.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Terry V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rogers Terry V sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70013.0 shares.

Hecla Mining Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Sienko David C (VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $6.01 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the HL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Brown Robert Denis (VP – Corporate Development) disposed off 172,000 shares at an average price of $5.80 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 437,981 shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL).

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading 60.67% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 135.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.12% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.