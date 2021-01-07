Huntsman Corporation (HUN) – The 9.81% Upside Potential Remains

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is 11.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.23 and a high of $26.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -16.5% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.96, the stock is 9.26% and 11.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 6.72% at the moment leaves the stock 35.90% off its SMA200. HUN registered 23.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.50.

The stock witnessed a 9.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.69%, and is 12.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.73 and Fwd P/E is 14.71. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.62% and 5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

465 institutions hold shares in Huntsman Corporation (HUN), with 20.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.47% while institutional investors hold 91.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.80M, and float is at 199.88M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 82.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.44 million shares valued at $454.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.27% of the HUN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 14.85 million shares valued at $329.92 million to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.66 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $259.0 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 9.43 million with a market value of $209.34 million.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckerle Mary C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beckerle Mary C sold 15,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $26.17 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hankins Anthony P (CEO Asia Pacific and Div Pres) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $14.50 per share for $29000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the HUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, STRYKER DAVID M (Exec VP, GC and Sec) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $37500.0. The insider now directly holds 231,743 shares of Huntsman Corporation (HUN).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 42.85% up over the past 12 months. Sasol Limited (SSL) is -55.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.75% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.