Is Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) a good stock to buy now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is 0.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $42.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.52% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.94, the stock is 5.40% and 13.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 54.08% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 57.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.87.

The stock witnessed a 15.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.50%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $7.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.42 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 354.89% and -4.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $2.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

419 institutions hold shares in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 112.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.73M, and float is at 114.81M with Short Float at 13.34%. Institutions hold 110.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.94 million shares valued at $454.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.93% of the BLDR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.12 million shares valued at $395.37 million to account for 10.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.86 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $256.49 million, while Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 7.2 million with a market value of $234.86 million.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rush David E, the company’s SVP – COO – East. SEC filings show that Rush David E sold 9,108 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $30.58 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61855.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Jackson Peter M. (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 28,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $30.75 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67480.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, SHERMAN FLOYD F (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $22.81 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 104,415 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 48.45% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 138.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.16% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.52.