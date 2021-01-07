Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is 61.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $2.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAKD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 59.11% and 104.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.38 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -17.28% off its SMA200. NAKD registered -81.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1999 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2739.

The stock witnessed a 62.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.83%, and is 56.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.83% over the week and 18.74% over the month.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $76.87M and $59.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 388.50% and -87.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.70%).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.00% this year.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), with 164.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 0.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.00M, and float is at 41.61M with Short Float at 25.02%. Institutions hold 0.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 1.03 million shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.44% of the NAKD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.53 million shares valued at $59428.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 64039.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $7140.0, while Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 25000.0 with a market value of $2787.0.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.