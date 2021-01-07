Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock Plunged by -0.45% yesterday

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is -1.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.66 and a high of $287.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $250.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $267.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.27% off the consensus price target high of $313.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 0.18% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $249.55, the stock is -3.64% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 23.33% off its SMA200. OKTA registered 102.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $248.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $221.90.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.81%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has around 2604 employees, a market worth around $33.10B and $768.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24955.00. Profit margin for the company is -31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.47% and -13.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.80%).

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Okta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $221.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.50% in year-over-year returns.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Top Institutional Holders

847 institutions hold shares in Okta Inc. (OKTA), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 84.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.81M, and float is at 119.76M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 83.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 12.84 million shares valued at $2.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.59% of the OKTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.71 million shares valued at $2.29 billion to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 9.38 million shares representing 7.74% and valued at over $2.01 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.31% of the shares totaling 8.86 million with a market value of $1.89 billion.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McKinnon Todd, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that McKinnon Todd sold 8,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $274.62 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Okta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold a total of 3,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $258.91 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12017.0 shares of the OKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,378 shares at an average price of $258.91 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 5,983 shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA).

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 5.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.76% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.