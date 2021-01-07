Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) turns bullish with gain of 1.4 points

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is 18.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $32.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.59% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.9% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is 1.35% and 22.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.92 million and changing 5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 61.15% off its SMA200. OPEN registered a gain of 135.81% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.84.

The stock witnessed a 24.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.14%, and is 7.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 11.40% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $15.70B and $3.59B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.92% and -16.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $165.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), with 11.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.22% while institutional investors hold 39.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 544.42M, and float is at 428.92M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 31.02% of the Float.