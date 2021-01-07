Resonant Inc. (RESN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) is 40.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The RESN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is 50.60% and 57.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 58.96% off its SMA200. RESN registered 55.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 53.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3776 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4443.

The stock witnessed a 69.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.31%, and is 40.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.31% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $204.83M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 290.26% and -10.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-307.80%).

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resonant Inc. (RESN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resonant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 329.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Resonant Inc. (RESN), with 5.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.64% while institutional investors hold 47.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.24M, and float is at 48.96M with Short Float at 16.17%. Institutions hold 43.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.17 million shares valued at $9.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.70% of the RESN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.79 million shares valued at $6.63 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 2.52 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $6.01 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 1.83 million with a market value of $4.35 million.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Resonant Inc. (RESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holmes George B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Holmes George B sold 55,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Resonant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Carberry Marybeth (Exec VP of Business Operations) sold a total of 25,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $2.19 per share for $55325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76877.0 shares of the RESN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Fenzi Neal (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 12,945 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $28091.0. The insider now directly holds 539,006 shares of Resonant Inc. (RESN).

Resonant Inc. (RESN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading 44.32% up over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 34.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.93% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.48.