Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) – The -146.67% Downside Potential Remains

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is 27.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $0.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -85.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.40 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -270.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 48.57% and 82.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 295.36 million and changing 21.55% at the moment leaves the stock 40.78% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -78.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4855 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4454.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 174.88%, and is 30.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.22% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has around 868 employees, a market worth around $471.75M and $53.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 432.51% and -81.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $11.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), with 7.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 3.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 840.00M, and float is at 434.11M with Short Float at 14.56%. Institutions hold 3.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 13.02 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.84% of the SNDL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 3.95 million shares valued at $0.95 million to account for 0.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.68 million shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $0.4 million, while Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $0.27 million.