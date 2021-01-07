Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 22.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $82.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $73.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.08% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.87% off the consensus price target high of $94.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -98.07% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $85.17, the stock is 32.51% and 40.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.48 million and changing 16.53% at the moment leaves the stock 108.54% off its SMA200. RUN registered 479.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.04.

The stock witnessed a 47.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.40%, and is 33.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $16.34B and $845.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2747.42 and Fwd P/E is 177.07. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 987.05% and 3.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $305.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

428 institutions hold shares in Sunrun Inc. (RUN), with 6.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 75.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.53M, and float is at 146.42M with Short Float at 14.21%. Institutions hold 73.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.07% of the RUN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.18 million shares valued at $1.4 billion to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 8.91 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $686.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 8.59 million with a market value of $661.91 million.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 222 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 183 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEELE JEANNA, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that STEELE JEANNA sold 7,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $71.12 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Fenster Edward Harris (Chairman) sold a total of 54,092 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $70.65 per share for $3.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Jurich Lynn Michelle (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $68.50 for $2.74 million. The insider now directly holds 3,022,156 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) that is 244.56% higher over the past 12 months. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is 479.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.72% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.64.