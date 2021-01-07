TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 12.51% Change This Year

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is 12.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.96 and a high of $46.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCF stock was last observed hovering at around $37.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.83% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.44% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.5% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $41.65, the stock is 14.60% and 23.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 10.13% at the moment leaves the stock 45.56% off its SMA200. TCF registered -8.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.37.

The stock witnessed a 15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.19%, and is 15.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) has around 8209 employees, a market worth around $6.33B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.58% and -11.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TCF Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $503.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Top Institutional Holders

434 institutions hold shares in TCF Financial Corporation (TCF), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 88.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.77M, and float is at 150.38M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 87.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.25 million shares valued at $356.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the TCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.64 million shares valued at $318.55 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 6.52 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $152.37 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 5.66 million with a market value of $132.33 million.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henak William S., the company’s EVP, National Banking. SEC filings show that Henak William S. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $27.34 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

TCF Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that KLEIN RONALD A (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $30.36 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21289.0 shares of the TCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Wheatlake Franklin C (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $36.46 for $36455.0. The insider now directly holds 12,259 shares of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF).