The decline in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is 36.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $10.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $2.05 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -126.9% lower than the price target low of $1.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 56.48% and 105.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 25.51% off its SMA200. BTU registered -65.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7982 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3115.

The stock witnessed a 153.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.19%, and is 44.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.05% over the week and 17.53% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $303.07M and $3.26B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.25% and -67.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $698.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.50% in year-over-year returns.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 98.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.90M, and float is at 96.57M with Short Float at 6.55%. Institutions hold 97.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 28.92 million shares valued at $66.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.57% of the BTU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.65 million shares valued at $22.2 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 6.15 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $14.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 4.9 million with a market value of $11.27 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meintjes Charles F, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Meintjes Charles F sold 525 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $3.01 per share for a total of $1580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Williamson Kemal (President – US Operations) sold a total of 12,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $2.93 per share for $37454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Hathhorn Marc E. (President-Australia Operations) disposed off 14,379 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $42130.0. The insider now directly holds 69,263 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).