The incline in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is 4.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.62 and a high of $97.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $77.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.57% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.21% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -20.16% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.71, the stock is 5.25% and 9.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock 25.36% off its SMA200. PRU registered -12.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.68.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.05%, and is 7.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 51511 employees, a market worth around $32.10B and $60.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.98. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.57% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.5 with sales reaching $15.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

1,258 institutions hold shares in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), with 792k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 57.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.30M, and float is at 395.21M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 57.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 33.31 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the PRU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.99 million shares valued at $2.03 billion to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.14 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.71% of the shares totaling 6.76 million with a market value of $429.24 million.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOODMAN STACEY, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GOODMAN STACEY bought 280 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $81.29 per share for a total of $22761.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 547.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $73.56 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17450.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Sleyster Scott (Executive Vice President) disposed off 13,334 shares at an average price of $74.69 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 51,267 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -4.29% down over the past 12 months. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -9.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.13% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.