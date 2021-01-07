The9 Limited (NCTY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 320.62% Change This Year

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) is 320.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $14.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.08% off its average median price target of $671.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.73% off the consensus price target high of $671.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.73% higher than the price target low of $671.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.97, the stock is 425.10% and 567.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.49 million and changing 47.55% at the moment leaves the stock 320.86% off its SMA200. NCTY registered 47.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 93.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.00.

The stock witnessed a 377.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 355.35%, and is 372.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.49% over the week and 20.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 976.96% and 38.52% from its 52-week high.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The9 Limited (NCTY) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The9 Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in The9 Limited (NCTY), with 242.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 4.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.82M, and float is at 1.74M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 4.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.32% of the NCTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Anson Funds Management LP with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 19131.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $60607.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10835.0 with a market value of $34325.0.