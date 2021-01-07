These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is 11.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 5.98% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -0.05% off its SMA200. NEOS registered -49.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6527.

The stock witnessed a 13.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.04%, and is 10.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $35.74M and $57.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.08% and -64.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.90%).

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $19.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS), with 747.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 33.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.76M, and float is at 49.01M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 33.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.61 million shares valued at $2.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.27% of the NEOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with 4.38 million shares valued at $2.32 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $1.4 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $0.91 million.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 12.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -81.74% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.