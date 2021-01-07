Things appear to be looking up for Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX: MXC) is 73.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $14.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The MXC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.81% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.45, the stock is 80.69% and 86.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 85.28% at the moment leaves the stock 143.70% off its SMA200. MXC registered 163.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 237.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.03.

The stock witnessed a 85.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.92%, and is 80.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.68% over the week and 13.20% over the month.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $21.53M and $2.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 583.01% and -28.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mexco Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -667.90% this year.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.11% while institutional investors hold 2.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.04M, and float is at 0.82M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 0.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 10400.0 shares valued at $49608.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.51% of the MXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2500.0 shares valued at $11925.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banschbach Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Banschbach Michael J sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $6.35 per share for a total of $5080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14000.0 shares.

Mexco Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Banschbach Michael J (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $6.35 per share for $1270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14800.0 shares of the MXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 08, DECKER THOMAS H (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.84 for $78435.0. The insider now directly holds 29,090 shares of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC).

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) that is trading -60.17% down over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is -23.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -122.55% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 51520.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.