Things appear to be looking up for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is 10.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $18.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.51% off the consensus price target high of $20.20 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.44% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.45, the stock is 10.45% and 11.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 8.96% at the moment leaves the stock 27.16% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -8.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.56.

The stock witnessed a 4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.82%, and is 12.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6883 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.50 and Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.77% and -15.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $902.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.10% in year-over-year returns.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), with 936.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 92.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.58M, and float is at 218.31M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 91.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.96 million shares valued at $281.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.93% of the TGNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.18 million shares valued at $237.11 million to account for 9.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Standard General L.P. which holds 16.92 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $198.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 10.08 million with a market value of $118.41 million.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -44.33% down over the past 12 months. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 31.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.15% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.