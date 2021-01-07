Things appear to be looking up for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is 8.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.22 and a high of $21.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $20.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -45.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.43, the stock is 7.77% and 19.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 40.75% off its SMA200. TME registered 73.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.89.

The stock witnessed a 25.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.58%, and is 10.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3610 employees, a market worth around $35.11B and $4.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.40 and Fwd P/E is 38.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.64% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $1.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

417 institutions hold shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with 160.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.67% while institutional investors hold 81.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.66B, and float is at 605.81M with Short Float at 12.90%. Institutions hold 73.88% of the Float.