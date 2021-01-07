This Indicator Is Supporting NIO Limited (NIO)

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) is 3.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $57.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $50.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.19% off its average median price target of $327.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.27% off the consensus price target high of $457.79 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 45.27% higher than the price target low of $98.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.69, the stock is 15.03% and 20.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.81 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 174.49% off its SMA200. NIO registered 1458.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 292.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.59.

The stock witnessed a 17.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.32%, and is 9.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

NIO Limited (NIO) has around 7442 employees, a market worth around $78.84B and $1.91B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2444.55% and -6.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-505.60%).

NIO Limited (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Limited (NIO) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $992.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 120.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 144.00% in year-over-year returns.

NIO Limited (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

564 institutions hold shares in NIO Limited (NIO), with 7.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 36.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 8.33%. Institutions hold 36.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 108.94 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 68.09% of the NIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 53.33 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 33.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 34.04 million shares representing 21.28% and valued at over $722.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 12.89% of the shares totaling 20.63 million with a market value of $437.68 million.