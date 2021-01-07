‎Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) shares are 2.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.67% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is 48.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 4.69% and 6.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the RRR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RRR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.00. The forecasts give the Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.19% or -2.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 600.00% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.55, down -35.80% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 2,754,690 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 675,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FERTITTA LORENZO J, a Vice President of the company, bought 290,000 shares worth $4.91 million at $16.94 per share on Aug 21. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 290,000 RRR shares valued at $4.91 million on Aug 21. The shares were bought at $16.94 per share. FERTITTA FRANK J III (Chief Executive Officer) bought 2,700 shares at $16.34 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $44107.0 while FERTITTA LORENZO J, (Vice President) bought 2,700 shares on Aug 19 for $44107.0 with each share fetching $16.34.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)’s reported a decrease of -2.87% to close at $1.18. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $182,461. The company has a total of 89.17 million outstanding shares. Its intraday-low ‎price was $1.14 and its hit its day’s highest price at $1.22.‎

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ‎‎(SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. ‎The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary ‎Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenient stores, a branch of ‎Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

‎The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 ‎and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 ‎requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.‎

‎The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business ‎transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate ‎attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, ‎or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for ‎corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.‎

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR), on the other hand, is trading around $41.30 with a market cap of $5.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 37.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.78 million. This represented 89.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $116.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $190.14 million, significantly lower than the $190.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$145.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 2,325 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,236 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with -2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 127.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.43 million shares worth more than $693.6 million.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $601.56 million and represent 11.71% of shares outstanding.