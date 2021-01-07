Top attractive stock of the week – HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) is -0.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.19 and a high of $36.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMSY stock was last observed hovering at around $36.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.73% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -18.48% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.73, the stock is 6.61% and 16.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 24.67% off its SMA200. HMSY registered 22.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.06.

The stock witnessed a 16.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.34%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.81% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $642.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.53 and Fwd P/E is 27.21. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.87% and -0.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HMS Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $201.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.20% in year-over-year returns.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Top Institutional Holders

364 institutions hold shares in HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 102.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.53M, and float is at 87.09M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 100.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.77 million shares valued at $329.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the HMSY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.25 million shares valued at $221.57 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Berkom & Associates Inc. which holds 3.84 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $91.99 million, while Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 3.40% of the shares totaling 3.01 million with a market value of $72.01 million.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aunan Greg D, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Aunan Greg D sold 32,459 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43518.0 shares.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) that is trading 27.17% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.1% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.