What should you know before buying stock in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is 39.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $51.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSDT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.12% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.76% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.76% higher than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.35, the stock is 30.54% and 30.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 63.40% at the moment leaves the stock 20.37% off its SMA200. HSDT registered -41.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.43.

The stock witnessed a 21.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.90%, and is 28.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.18% over the week and 17.70% over the month.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.56% and -64.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-413.70%).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.62M, and float is at 35.81M with Short Float at 2.52%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 36933.0 shares valued at $0.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the HSDT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 29802.0 shares valued at $0.4 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17328.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Isthmus Partners LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 5852.0 with a market value of $79244.0.