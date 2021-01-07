What should you know before buying stock in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is -2.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.55 and a high of $40.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.75% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -3.55% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.35, the stock is -0.83% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 19.41% off its SMA200. KKR registered 35.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.14.

The stock witnessed a -0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.59%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $32.99B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.10 and Fwd P/E is 18.26. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.05% and -3.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $980.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Top Institutional Holders

712 institutions hold shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), with 23.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.07% while institutional investors hold 81.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 562.43M, and float is at 504.08M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 78.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.84 million shares valued at $1.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the KKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 45.0 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 30.77 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 25.79 million with a market value of $885.62 million.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $110.04 per share for a total of $2.21 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85.3 million shares.

KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that HESS JOHN B (Director) sold a total of 145,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $37.12 per share for $5.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10979.0 shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Sorkin David (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $34.83 for $3.48 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).