Which Institutions Own Shares In Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is 9.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.75 and a high of $103.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $86.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.06% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.44% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -232.6% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $99.78, the stock is 6.98% and 45.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 15.06% at the moment leaves the stock 136.91% off its SMA200. FATE registered 374.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.33.

The stock witnessed a 64.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.09%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 8.79% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $8.96B and $18.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 495.70% and -3.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.10%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Analyst Forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $4.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 73.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 102.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.89M, and float is at 85.69M with Short Float at 15.27%. Institutions hold 100.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 12.63 million shares valued at $504.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the FATE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.97 million shares valued at $278.65 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.57 million shares representing 7.53% and valued at over $262.47 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 6.28 million with a market value of $250.85 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wolchko J Scott, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Wolchko J Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $91.82 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Valamehr Bahram (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $97.78 per share for $2.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87211.0 shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Shoemaker Daniel D (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $51.83 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 93,091 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -8.17% down over the past 12 months. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -7.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.1% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.94.