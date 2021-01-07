Which Institutions Own Shares In Fortive Corporation (FTV)?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.20 and a high of $74.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $68.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.89% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -2.24% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $68.50, the stock is -1.14% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 15.17% off its SMA200. FTV registered 6.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.95.

The stock witnessed a -0.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.62%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $22.69B and $7.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.91 and Fwd P/E is 28.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.57% and -7.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

1,015 institutions hold shares in Fortive Corporation (FTV), with 14.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.38% while institutional investors hold 94.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 337.60M, and float is at 322.38M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 90.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.25 million shares valued at $2.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the FTV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.37 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 23.67 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $1.8 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 13.14 million with a market value of $1.0 billion.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pringle William W, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Pringle William W sold 56,428 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $71.05 per share for a total of $4.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Underwood Peter C (SVP – General Counsel) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $64.88 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35189.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Hulit Barbara B. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 100,180 shares at an average price of $63.17 for $6.33 million. The insider now directly holds 80,015 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading -22.40% down over the past 12 months. MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is 45.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.45% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.