Which Institutions Own Shares In GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is 10.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $43.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $40.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.12% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -64.48% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.41, the stock is 18.08% and 45.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.29 million and changing 10.23% at the moment leaves the stock 202.36% off its SMA200. GRWG registered 1004.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 546.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.06.

The stock witnessed a 26.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 177.04%, and is 15.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $156.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 752.71 and Fwd P/E is 113.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1595.04% and 2.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $56.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 136.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 124.10% in year-over-year returns.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), with 3.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.61% while institutional investors hold 55.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.88M, and float is at 42.03M with Short Float at 12.87%. Institutions hold 50.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.41 million shares valued at $38.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.59% of the GRWG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.75 million shares valued at $28.04 million to account for 4.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.46 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $23.29 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 1.3 million with a market value of $20.77 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stiefel Sean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stiefel Sean sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $32.98 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

GrowGeneration Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Sullivan Tony (COO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $32.12 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GRWG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Lampert Darren (CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $31.00 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 931,914 shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) that is 1004.73% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.49% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.