Who are the Institutional Holders in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is 7.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.50 and a high of $81.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $61.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.09% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.51% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -39.52% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $66.97, the stock is 6.83% and 13.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing 8.23% at the moment leaves the stock 21.71% off its SMA200. OMC registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.34.

The stock witnessed a 3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.75%, and is 7.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $14.29B and $13.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.15 and Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.49% and -17.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.63 with sales reaching $3.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

1,011 institutions hold shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 97.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.40M, and float is at 213.19M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 96.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.77 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the OMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.36 million shares valued at $958.52 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.03 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $595.66 million, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 9.51 million with a market value of $470.89 million.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 540 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $77.99 per share for a total of $42115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8437.0 shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -4.49% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.44% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.