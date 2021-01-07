Who is the Top Investor In Canaan Inc. (CAN)?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is 5.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $6.69, the stock is 52.86% and 79.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.26 million and changing 7.38% at the moment leaves the stock 125.96% off its SMA200. CAN registered 7.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 217.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.66.

The stock witnessed a 67.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 226.18%, and is 56.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.31% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $720.50M and $133.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 280.11% and -23.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.70%).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -945.00% this year.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Canaan Inc. (CAN), with institutional investors hold 7.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.67M, and float is at 131.33M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 7.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.71 million shares valued at $5.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.02% of the CAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 1.18 million shares valued at $2.21 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $1.37 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $1.12 million.