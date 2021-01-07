Who is the Top Investor In Foot Locker Inc. (FL)?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is 7.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.46 and a high of $43.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.73% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -50.34% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $43.60, the stock is 6.94% and 10.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 8.11% at the moment leaves the stock 37.58% off its SMA200. FL registered 10.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.51.

The stock witnessed a 4.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.29%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 15589 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $7.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.76 and Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.71% and 1.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.22 with sales reaching $2.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

470 institutions hold shares in Foot Locker Inc. (FL), with 14.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.55% while institutional investors hold 94.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.40M, and float is at 90.17M with Short Float at 7.33%. Institutions hold 82.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.29 million shares valued at $306.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.91% of the FL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.04 million shares valued at $298.74 million to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 5.51 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $182.12 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 4.72 million with a market value of $155.76 million.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l bought 8,581 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $39.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.94 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that MCKENNA MATTHEW M (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $39.81 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20983.0 shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) acquired 108,263 shares at an average price of $38.78 for $4.2 million. The insider now directly holds 12,930,344 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genesco Inc. (GCO) that is trading -31.87% down over the past 12 months. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is 39.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.68% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.