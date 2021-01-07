Why has MPLX LP (MPLX) gained 4.05% in last trading?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is 5.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.87 and a high of $27.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPLX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -8.86% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.86, the stock is 1.85% and 10.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 26.82% off its SMA200. MPLX registered -14.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.86.

The stock witnessed a 3.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.68%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $23.68B and $7.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.27. Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.75% and -16.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

MPLX LP (MPLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MPLX LP (MPLX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MPLX LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $2.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in MPLX LP (MPLX), with 649.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.44% while institutional investors hold 77.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 387.98M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 29.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 66.87 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.43% of the MPLX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 24.65 million shares valued at $388.0 million to account for 2.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 23.62 million shares representing 2.27% and valued at over $371.73 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 20.33 million with a market value of $319.93 million.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Floerke Gregory Scott, the company’s COO and Exec. VP. SEC filings show that Floerke Gregory Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $57500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79083.0 shares.

MPLX LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Floerke Gregory Scott (COO and Exec. VP) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $21.00 per share for $52500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81583.0 shares of the MPLX stock.

MPLX LP (MPLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -57.47% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -39.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.96.