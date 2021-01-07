Why should you buy stock in AECOM (ACM)?

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.76 and a high of $53.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACM stock was last observed hovering at around $50.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.61% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.34% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.64% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.82, the stock is 12.53% and 12.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 9.18% at the moment leaves the stock 36.23% off its SMA200. ACM registered 27.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.75.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.28%, and is 13.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

AECOM (ACM) has around 54000 employees, a market worth around $8.21B and $13.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.67 and Fwd P/E is 17.82. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.93% and 3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

AECOM (ACM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AECOM (ACM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AECOM is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $3.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

AECOM (ACM) Top Institutional Holders

444 institutions hold shares in AECOM (ACM), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 95.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.02M, and float is at 149.05M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 94.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 22.5 million shares valued at $941.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the ACM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.18 million shares valued at $760.53 million to account for 12.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13.93 million shares representing 9.24% and valued at over $582.75 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.45% of the shares totaling 12.74 million with a market value of $533.05 million.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at AECOM (ACM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiao Chuan-Sheng, the company’s President, Asia Pacific. SEC filings show that Chiao Chuan-Sheng sold 21,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $38.57 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38214.0 shares.

AECOM disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Rudd Troy (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 8,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $30.05 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75793.0 shares of the ACM stock.

AECOM (ACM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is trading 15.93% up over the past 12 months. KBR Inc. (KBR) is 2.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.49% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.