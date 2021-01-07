Why should you buy stock in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) is 0.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -1.91% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 24.21% off its SMA200. RAVE registered -46.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9133 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7017.

The stock witnessed a -9.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.62%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $16.25M and $9.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.74% and -61.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.80%).

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -461.60% this year.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.12% while institutional investors hold 42.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.45M, and float is at 12.91M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 37.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.24 million shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.34% of the RAVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Watchman Group, Inc. with 0.21 million shares valued at $94242.0 to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 64220.0 shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $28487.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 62798.0 with a market value of $27857.0.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE, the company’s Vice President – Finance. SEC filings show that FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE bought 34,883 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $30348.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55716.0 shares.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Solano Brandon (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.86 per share for $5019.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39669.0 shares of the RAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE (Vice President – Finance) acquired 20,833 shares at an average price of $0.49 for $10208.0. The insider now directly holds 20,833 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE).

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 29.73% up over the past 12 months. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is 9.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -55.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 42640.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.