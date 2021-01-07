Why Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is the topic of conversation today

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is 11.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $49.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $46.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.08% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.77% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -57.22% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.31, the stock is 17.77% and 35.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 8.83% at the moment leaves the stock 109.72% off its SMA200. NOVA registered 336.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.90.

The stock witnessed a 28.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.36%, and is 20.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $156.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 722.06% and 1.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $42.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.13% while institutional investors hold 93.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.77M, and float is at 66.18M with Short Float at 5.05%. Institutions hold 86.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 24.91 million shares valued at $757.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.62% of the NOVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Newlight Partners LP with 7.54 million shares valued at $229.14 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.89 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $118.16 million, while Avalon Investment & Advisory holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $117.88 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santo Salvo John T. SEC filings show that Santo Salvo John T sold 32,146 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $48.12 per share for a total of $1.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10081.0 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Santo Salvo John T sold a total of 17,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $44.00 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10081.0 shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Santo Salvo John T disposed off 32,944 shares at an average price of $42.36 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 10,081 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).