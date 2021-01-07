Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) is 18.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The XBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -21.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 21.61% and 80.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 13.08% at the moment leaves the stock 124.56% off its SMA200. XBIO registered 64.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5973 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1529.

The stock witnessed a 120.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 177.62%, and is 16.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.85% over the week and 15.76% over the month.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $22.07M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 450.00% and -58.63% from its 52-week high.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $130k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,311.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 664.70% in year-over-year returns.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), with 666.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 0.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.30M, and float is at 5.57M with Short Float at 9.48%. Institutions hold 0.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 59209.0 shares valued at $53584.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.94% of the XBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 26991.0 shares valued at $24426.0 to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 9401.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $8507.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 3000.0 with a market value of $2715.0.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.